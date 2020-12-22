Kriti Sanon does monochrome dressing right & shows us how to give a sporty twist to a formal look: Yay or Nay?

The actress who recovered from Covid-19, was spotted out and about the city today, flashing her wide-toothed grin and looking radiant as ever! Take a look.

Kriti Sanon kept her head low and quarantined at home after she tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to Mumbai from a shoot. The actress has been keeping busy by turning poet and sharing her musings on her Instagram page. Today, the actress finally stepped out and gave us an all-new look to swoon over!

Kriti flashed her wide grin while stepping out for some meetings in the city today. She picked out a chic monochrome look that was the perfect mix of comfortable and sporty, with a formal twist. Kriti kept it simple in a black and white crop top with a knot in the middle. She paired this with a high-waisted, black pencil skirt with a sporty line on the side. Kriti completed her look with a simple pair of velcro white sneakers.

The actress left her brunette locks in their natural form, showing off her wild curls. Kohl-lined eyes, bright pink lips and a wide smile completed her off-duty look.

We love how simple Kriti kept her look while stepping out. She showed off her toned torso and picked out an outfit that was the perfect mix of formal - with the pencil skirt, and casual with white sneakers! Safe to say, we loved Kriti's look from head-to-toe!

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Bye Bye 2020: Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: BEST street style moments from the year gone by

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×