Kriti Sanon does the party look right in a sequinned number by Kangana Trehan; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon sizzles in a sequinned mini dress by Kangana Trehan and it is perfect for the party season. Check it out
4272 reads Mumbai
Kriti Sanon does the party look right in a sequinned number by Kangana Trehan; Yay or Nay?Kriti Sanon does the party look right in a sequinned number by Kangana Trehan; Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kriti Sanon has definitely proved her worth when it comes down to her films and there’s no denying that. The actress has clearly been one of the most talented actresses of the younger lot and her past movies are enough proof of that! While she has been aceing at her work front, the Bareily ki Barfi actress has also made sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as she geared up for the party season in one of the most gorgeous sequinned dresses. 

Yesterday, Ms Sanon made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a stunning sequinned number by Kangana Trehan. Her mini dress bore sequins in a deep blue hue throughout. It also featured layered of ruffles running through the front that added a textural element to the mini dress. The off-shoulder wonder then cropped below her hips that showed enough of her long toned legs. 

The Lukka Chuppi actress then styled the look with a pair of mesh sock boots. She let her voluminous waves open as she parted it sideways. Adding to it, she glammed up for the look with bold smokey eyes, flawless base and a matte lip. 

We think the look was clearly a solid one and perfect for you to steal for the party season. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement