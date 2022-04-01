Kriti Sanon does summer fashion right in a white top and green pants; YAY or NAY?

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks.

The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Raabta actress carries her outfits with utmost grace and charisma.

The Bachchan Paandey actress stepped out today in the sun wearing the most perfect outfit with a vibrant touch. She stepped out wearing a white top and green pants. Her OOTD was not only super chic, but also looked extremely comfortable and breezy making it perfect for the hot Mumbai weather.

Kriti’s outfit featured a sheer, sleeveless white top with spaghetti straps that was adorned with lace detailing on the hemline. She teamed this classic white top with a pair of high-waisted bright green pants that added a vibrancy and a bit of an edge to her summer outfit.

The Hum Do Hamare Do actress kept it casual and chic as she accessorised her ensemble with a black and beige Fendi shoulder bag, black square-shaped sunglasses and Zebra-printed flats.

She opted for a no-makeup makeup look with a glossy nude lip shade. She left her sleek straight brunette tresses open in a middle parting.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s summer look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

