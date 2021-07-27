Kriti Sanon ensures all eyes are on her as she steps out in a neon sequinned mini: Yay or Nay?

Fashion has always been a big part in a Bollywood actresses’ life and there’s no denying that. Right from airports to red carpet events and industry parties, no matter where they’re headed to, they’re always looking their stylish best. Kriti Sanon is one such actress who has been making heads turn with her fashion choices and we’re clearly not complaining.

Today, on the occasion of her 31st birthday, the actress stepped out for a cake cutting session with the paparazzi and she ensured all eyes were on her. The Birthday girl picked out the brightest dress in her wardrobe and it’s definitely something every girl should consider for her birthday. She picked out a bright neon mini dress with matching sequins all over. The mini dress bore a short hem that showed off her long toned legs. Kriti has always been a fan of mini dresses and this one is just another addition to her collection.

The dress featured a plunging-V neckline with long balloon sleeves that added extra oomph to the look. The dress then cinched around the waist into a tulip skirt silhouette while also accentuating her gorgeous curves. Keeping the bright and vibrant vibe alive, she colour-blocked the look with strappy neon orange heels. Letting the dress have all the attention, Sanon kept the accessories to a minimum with simple silver hoops while letting her hair down in voluminous waves. Neutral toned makeup with a brown lipstick rounded off the look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Katrina Kaif picks out a bright ruffled maxi and it’s perfect for your next date night; Yay or Nay?