Kriti Sanon in Falguni Shane Peacock's sequin saree shows lit is the way to be; Yay or Nay?

To say that a saree is ever-accepted with open arms is an understatement. Whether it comes to you as pre-draped, pre-styled, or as solo as possible, you can't be lost on how to work a look with this ethnic attire. As our utterly devoted souls claim to have glamour and all of the jaw-dropping details in a saree, there's no looking for more. We found what we call as ideal and can't settle for anything that gives any less. Thanks to Kriti Sanon, a striking gold look is due.

If you're here to appreciate all things shimmer, you'll think no longer to ground all your plain no-shine sarees. The Bachchhan Paandey actress rocked a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble as styled by Sukriti Grover. Soaked in the beauty of lustrous sequins and crystal beads embellished with much excellence, this can be your wondrous bet for a night wedding reception look. Need another news as to why this attire won't disappoint you in the monsoon? If the chilly weather has you worried, the full-sleeved blouse is good for a touch of warmth.

The sweetheart cum plunging neckline blouse also had tassels attached to its hem and sleeves. A very signature aesthetic of the designer duo is feathers as seen here on the pallu and saree's hem. What good are regular borders for? These just rightly glams up an ensemble and make it look party-apt. Kriti's look left the thought of heavy accessories and approved rings and studded earrings. Her hair was styled sleek with a middle partition and the 31-year-old's skin gleamed with highlighter, glossy lips, and smokey eye makeup.

