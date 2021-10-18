Kriti Sanon gives ethnic look a modern ruch in pearl white Sukriti & Akriti gown; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Hum Do Hamare Do is all set for Diwali release. The stars are busy promoting the movie and have been serving exciting fashion looks to the table. Kriti Sanon has been spotting some modern looks and her recent strapless denim jumpsuit just upped her fashion game. The diva yet again made heads turn in her white fusion gown that blended the elegance of ethnic lehenga and glam style of a ruched bodycon dress. Styled by her go-to stylist Sukriti Grover from her label Sukriti & Akriti, Kriti looked supersonic in all-white.

Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous gown featured a fit and flare silhouette with ruched bodycon detail. The flared skirt part bore golden embroidery details and tassels. While her off-white gathered skirt gave it an ethnic look, the pearl white strappy bodice gave her dress a modern touch. Her straps too bore golden tassel details. Kriti teamed it with statement shoulder-grazing gold earrings, rings and stacked bangles. She opted for glam makeup featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, lots of blush, purplish-pink eyeshadow and nude lips. The Mimi starlet styled her silky smooth centre-parted hair in a low ponytail and looked head to toe ravishing. Kriti’s modern gown with ethnic accents is perfect for anyone who wants to nail Diwali in an ultra-glam style that’s both trendy and traditional.

Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in his ethnic of kurta and pyjama set teamed with a checked Nehru jacket twinning the actress in white. He rounded off his suave look with white sneakers, tinted glasses and a luxe black watch.

What are your thoughts on her glam ethnic avatar; Yay or nay? Tell us in the comments below.

