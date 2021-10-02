Kriti Sanon gives her formal look a MODISH spin in a green waist cut out blazer dress from Alula; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon’s style graph has been climbing ladders and she has been on our radar ever since her ultra-glam looks for Mimi promotions featuring peppy neon colours, retro polka dresses and other contemporary silhouettes were a hit. This time again, she made us stop scrolling with an offbeat look for her new movie Hum Do Humare Do promotions. The diva, who recently played showstopper in beautiful bridal looks for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection, has proved to be a fashionista who can pull off both ethnic and western outfits to its fullest form with all grace and elegance. Her recent look in an olive green dress was an unconventional pick and Kriti totally nailed it.

Her stylist Sukriti Grover put her in an olive green blazer dress from Alula’s Pre-Fall ‘21 Collection that featured waist cut out details, plunging neckline, shoulder pads and a wrap style slightly asymmetric skirt. The mini dress has a formal tone with its power dressing elements but also bore a modish spin with contemporary details. The bottom half also featured buttons in a diagonal style and flap pockets.

Kriti looked dashing in her offbeat outfit and she opted for glam makeup to complement her luxe blazer dress. Pink lips, lined eyelids and a dewy face with highlighters and enough blush perfected her look. She matched her manicure with her outfit and decked up with trendy accessories including multi-layered chains, chunky metal rings, and matching hoop earrings. She left her side-parted blow-dried hair in beachy waves and rounded off the look with eye-grabbing black Steve Madden lace-up heels. She made quite a statement in her bold outfit that was put together well giving us an expensive feeling!

What do you think of her dapper look in this blazer dress; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

