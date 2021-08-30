6 times Kriti Sanon gave a twist to her stunning sarees with her unique blouses and we are in awe

2021 has been an eventful year for Kriti Sanon. She made her digital debut with her film, Mimi where she essayed the role of a surrogate mother. Kriti showed the critics that she is much more than just a pretty face. Even though Mimi received mixed reviews from the critics, her performance as the titular character was very much praised. You know her as the sweet girl-next-door but what you don't know is that she can make your jaws drop with her gorgeous avatars.

A staple in the wardrobe of the B-town actresses is always a saree. And Kriti seems to be no different. She has been often spotted at festivals or movie promotions wearing the six-yard drape. But she often decides to give a spin to it with her unusual and seductive blouses. Take a look at how she accessorised ethnic wear.

In this picture, Kriti appeared like a bright ray of sunshine in a complete yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. What created a stir is her unique blouse. The saree was draped over a strapless blouse with giant ruffled sleeves that gave the look a dramatic effect. It was clinched at the waist with a matching belt. An emerald choker and a statement ring were her only accessories.

During the promotions of her movie Panipat, Kriti donned a vibrant pink Banarasi by Ekaya. The saree featured cherry blossom motifs and a light green border. She chose to wear a strapless blouse which was only held together by a knot. Giving it a regal look, she opted for chandbalis, kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. So if you want to give your saree a modern twist, go for it.

The festive season is almost here. Want to wear a saree and still stand out? Take cues from this Param Sundari. Kriti Sanon opted for a bright red saree by Anita Dongre. It was a simple saree with an intricate border running throughout. But the embroidered sleeveless blouse elevated the look. The V-neck blouse featured heavy embroidery which stole the show. With chandbali earrings and a middle-parted bun, she looked like the ultimate diva.

For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Kriti decked up in a Manish Malhotra creation. An ivory saree with gold sequins was her choice that night. The halter-neck blouse bared her flawless back. This one is definitely steal-worthy. To go with her saree, she opted for smokey eyes and nude lips. A centre-parted low bun accessorised with jasmine flowers oozed elegance.

Kriti loves Manish Malhotra's creations just as we do. For Virushka's reception, she donned a white floral embroidered saree by the designer. She bared her shoulders with an off-shoulder blouse and stunned everyone.

Yet again, Kriti appeared in a Manish Malhotra khaki saree for 's house party featuring light embroidery. But what caught our eyes is her not so basic blouse. While the round-neck was pretty simple from the front, it was the edgy details at the back the designer later shared that let Sanon show off her shoulders.

Which blouse do you want to pair up with your saree? Tell us below.

