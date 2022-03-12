Kriti Sanon gives us major punk rock vibes in a black leather outfit; YAY or NAY?

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks.

The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Raabta actress carries her outfits with utmost grace and charisma.

The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandes. She took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot dressed in a rather punk rock attire. Her all-black outfit featured a strapless leather corset top teamed with matching tight leather pants.

The ensemble was from the shelves of the brand, I Am Gia. The corset top entailed zippers running through the middle and on the sides. It also featured a broad leather belt that matched the pants. The straight-fit pants were adorned in silver buttons along the pockets and on the sides. The pants featured silver dragon-like prints that enhanced the punkness of the attire.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was accessorised with silver metallic hoop earrings and stacks of diamond rings. She left her brunette tresses open in soft beachy waves with a middle parting. The Hum Do Hamare Do actress opted for a bold makeup look comprising a dewy makeup base, filled-in brows, smokey eyes, a dash of highlighter and a nude pink lip shade.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s all black punk look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

