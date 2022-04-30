Kriti Sanon graced the red carpet in a pink sequin gown at the GQ Awards; YAY or NAY?

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks.

The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Raabta actress carries her outfits with utmost grace and charisma.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot dressed in an ultra-glamorous hot pink gown that made for the perfect OOTN at the GQ awards last night. The ensemble was from the shelves of the clothing brand T SKAFF.

Kriti looked like a modern Barbie in the gown that hugged her svelte frame flawlessly. The backless number featured a halter neck design and a sultry thigh-high slit. The gown entailed a baby pink base that was heavily doused with hot pink sequins all over.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Bachchhan Paandey actress completed her magnificent look with a minimal pair of diamond danglers, a statement ring and pink metallic gladiator heels. She pulled her tresses back into a sleek high, wavy ponytail with a side parting.

She opted for a soft glam makeup look with pink shimmery, smokey eyes, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, dewy base, pink-peach nude lipstick and a dash of highlighter.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s red carpet look last night? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

