Kriti Sanon has mastered all the natty ways to wear slit gowns that keep the temps SOARING high

While a lot of the good things in fashion have come, left, and are thriving now, it happens that you may have ignored or missed the impact of slit dresses. Who doesn’t love a little or too much of a show of legs that peeps out through your sexy gowns? It’s not every day you spot someone in a fit so bold and it would be fun to not miss a chance in filling your closets to the brim with all that screams confidence.

Kriti Sanon embraced the slit dresses a long time ago and continues to do so. Can’t wait to take some stylish pointers from the diva? We’d curate a list that will show you how to bring the heat to all informal events looking your.fabulous.best.

Not one of your tried and tested way too many times kinda fits, it’s the unique kind that celebs love. It’s your turn to approve now. The Luka Chuppi actress donned a Zara Umrigar purple slit bodycon cocktail gown. The glistening hand-embroidered gown featured a plunging neckline, strappy details at the back and was adorned with beads, sequins, and crystals. With golden strappy heels and teardrop earrings, she was all ready to shine.

When cut-outs meet a slit, it’s all about jaw-dropping moments. The full-length Sharnita Nandwana gown with a blend of black and silver bore knit sequins, a thigh-high slit, open back chain detail pattern at the back. The black heels made the dress look extra perfect.

Power up your style with pinks. The Heropanti starlet looked like a fairy in a pink gown by Monisha Jaising. The well-fitted gown bore minute crystal embellishments that were placed in a straight pattern from neck to toe while the ruffle trails were attached at the sides to give it a flare-like feel. We can’t choose between the thigh-high slit and sheer bodice as to what we love more. Ah, life throws difficult choices at times.

