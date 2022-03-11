Kriti Sanon in Hiro's boss romper proves spring is no fun and chic with this cutesy ensemble: yay or nay?

Just like how bright hues are back in a big and playful way, your outfit's hemlines are in due for an update. So, to help you honour the season's code of how to do it chic, we have a reference of a romper that says subtle glam isn't the mood that needs to be set up rather a style tweak so hot. Dresses are currently dominating the sartorial scene but we're not here for it always. To experiment is to keep your style alive and enviable. And, that's why we're losing it over the glam of a romper.

Step aside, black rompers. The spring life has prettier hues to offer. Enter: Rose dust. Just in time for brunch parties whether fancy or low-key, this ensemble worn by the Bachchhan Paandey is the kind of fashion-forward outfit we can't stop gaping at. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Boss romper from Hiro was no regular. While the rest of the world around is wearing blazer dresses, you wear a blazer romper. That's the kind of cool you need. The double-breasted number entailed fabric buttons, double pockets, and a broad belt that cinched her waist. Amazingly curated with shoulder pads, it also had full sleeves fit to make a high-octane statement.

The Rs.15,500.00 mini number was completed with brown sunnies, a chain-link accessory, a silver chain, and sparkling rings. Diva is her name and so she did her transparent-strappy stilettos. Don't miss how the gold ankle chain with a locket is just as complementing. The 31-year-old had her tresses done with a middle partition and further locked with a top knot while the rest of her strands were left open. A pink pout and an eyeshadow that made its own wave. Love, simply love!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 Times Kriti Sanon proved tangerine mini dresses are the summer style hits we all need