Kriti Sanon in Hiro's burly dress shows us how to keep up with pink denim this season; Yay or Nay?

It's ever safe to say that denim is a perma-trend that has us swooning every day with its versatility. Let's just give it an award already, shall we? For being cozy when we want it to be and for staying stylish since forever. While you've dabbled enough with blue and black denim, you're missing out on life's fun colours like pink. Check this out!

Behold, the starlet who mostly brings out the best of fashion be it with her denim pants, green neon dress, or corset gowns. If you’re here to make your life about glamour, you’re in luck with Kriti Sanon working on her upcoming movie’s promotional looks. Some winning, and some we’re trying out to figure out what to label those. Having proved there’s no limit on how many dresses one can own, she dressed up in a pink mini denim dress a few days ago.

Take this aesthetically pleasing dress as worth a haul, just look at it. Celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover picked out a burly denim dress from Hiro for Kriti. Priced at Rs. 12,500, this mini and cute-looking zipper dress featured a collar and had flaps attached to both the box-pleated sleeves. The front panels enhanced the look of her dress while we also liked how it hugged her body so flawlessly. Feeling the pretty pink vibe a little too strong? Take it to dates followed by party nights.

While a dress can always save you from a befuddling style zone, having some accessories beside you can take your outfit to the megawatt level of glam. Kriti’s look comprised of stacked gold neck chains, hoop earrings, and fingerings. Aasif Ahmed worked a sleek and slightly partial ponytail look for the diva. And, Adrian Jacobs opted for a monochrome pink look from matte lipstick to eyeshadow.

