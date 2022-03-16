Kriti Sanon hops on the red and pink dress bandwagon in a satin slip number with an ab cutout: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has been delivering one hit film after another. The Mimi actress is currently promoting Bachchhan Paandey with her co-stars, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. The trio was in the country's capital for the promotions. Serving one look after another, Kriti was all decked up for this event too!

This time around, the 31-year-old actress hopped onto the red and pink dress bandwagon as she sported a satin silk slip number. Her dual-toned dress, styled by Sukriti Grover featured a hot pink twisted bust surrounded by red satin fabric. Kriti's strappy outfit also came with an ab cutout and a column-style silhouette that hugged her frame till her hips and was flared from waist-down. A pair of three-strap heels and silver rings completed the actress' look.

Her makeup matched Kriti's outfit for the event. A flawless base, hair styled into loose centre-parted waves and deep red lips to match her outfit rounded off the actress' look.

While Kriti has undoubtedly been dishing out some fantastic looks during her film's promotions, this outfit was a big miss. It was unflattering to the actress' slender frame and looked completely offbeat. While she pulled it off with confidence, overall, the outfit didn't do her any justice!

What are your thoughts on Kriti's look? Yay or nay? Comment below and let us know.

