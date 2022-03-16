Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Divas who looked drop dead gorgeous in hot pink dresses

Somewhere between a fuchsia and magenta lies this brilliant shade of pink, which some might refer to as rhodamine red. It's more purplish than Barbie but still undeniably fun and it holds a lot of power. A chic hot pink dress can be worn as a daytime wear as well as an evening wear. Hot pink is also a common favourite among our Bollywood divas and we have proof!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi went full on glam for her sister, Khushi Kapoor’s sundowner birthday party. The Roohi actress chose a simple yet absolutely glamorous spaghetti-strapped mini dress for the bash. It came with a figure-skimming silhouette that accentuated the star's curves, a plunging U neckline, and a backless detail tied together with criss-cross ribbons. Janhvi teamed her ensemble with matching hot pink pointed pumps. For accessories, she went with an emerald-adorned ring and silver hoop earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Bedhadak, posed in a hot pink mini dress by Runaway that featured a side slit at the hem. The strapless number curated with cotton also bore a folded neckline. Shanaya kept her look minimal and sealed it with matching ankle-strap stilettos, a chain-link gold necklace and rings.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s pink bodycon dress definitely released some happy hormones in us. The bubblegum hot pink dress from Alex Perry fit her like a dream and the eye-catching shade definitely made her stand out. The mini dress featured shoulder pads, full sleeves and a square neckline. The dress fit her like a glove and accentuated all her curves in the most subtle way. Sanon teamed the outfit with silver hoop earrings, stacks of fingerings and multi-coloured ankle-strap heels.

Ananya Panday

Our Gen Z Barbie girl, Ananya Panday always looks like a dream in a mini dress. Ms Panday sported a bubblegum latex dress by Oh Polly that definitely made her stand out in a crowd. The number featured a scooped neckline and the body-hugging shiny dress made for a great choice for anyone who loves pink. The flattering fit of the dress accentuated Ananya's curve and the high hemline displayed her toned legs. She let the dress take up the centre stage by pairing it with nude tie-up heels and silver hoop earrings.

Nora Fatehi

Nora gave her audience some birthday outfit goals as she was seen looking like eye candy in this hot pink bodycon dress from House Of CB that she sported on her birthday. The body-hugging dress featured a high-neckline and full-sleeves that added a tinge of glam to the attire. The ruched detailing of the dress helped highlight Nora’s toned body and curves. The Street Dancer actress kept it minimalistic by accessorising the dress with shiny diamond studs and sparkling silver heels.

