Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 kinds of denim jeans you need in your wardrobe for 2021

Denim jeans are the most essential part of every casual look. A wardrobe is incomplete without a stylish pair of denim jeans.

No matter which attire or look you are donning up for, denim jeans are the most comfortable that fit in every occasion. With a range of different styles available, denim jeans have continued to grow in the fashion world without backing out even once. But choosing which style looks the best on you can be overwhelming. Here, we have our Bollywood divas wearing the most comfortable and stylish denim jeans that you must add to your wardrobe right away!

Straight-fit jeans

Straight-fit jeans are the safest and most comfortable option. They make a great choice for summer wear and will give your casual look a stylish twist. They provide a balanced silhouette and give a modish look. Diana Penty teamed her straight-fit jeans with an oversized breezy shirt and a tiny Burberry sling along with classic white sneakers.

Skinny jeans

These jeans give a flattering fit around the waist, thighs and calves. They accentuate your curves and will give an enticing look. They are must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. Nora Fatehi upgraded her casual look with these skinny jeans and a white cami top. She accessorised her outfit with simple studs, a black belt and a luxurious handbag.

Boyfriend jeans

The distressed look is a top trend in the fashion game. Boyfriend jeans are a perfect wear for an outing with your girlfriends or just a day out with yourself. Kriti Sanon is seen flaunting the casual comfy look in these boyfriend jeans. She teamed it with a boho fringe top, yellow shades and a stylish handbag.

High-waist jeans

High-waisted skinny jeans have been in trend for quite sometime now and looks like they are here to stay! They are perfect for any casual outing and can be literally styled with any top you have. Janhvi Kapoor is seen flaunting her high-waist jeans with a turtleneck and a jacket. She also paired her look with ankle-length boots and a handbag.

Pegged jeans

Go a little retro with pegged jeans. Pegged jeans are so in vogue at the moment and are also extremely comfortable and chic. They make the perfect casual wear for summers. Ananya Panday is spotted donning her washed pegged jeans with a henley crop top, a white handbag and stylish sneakers.

Which denim jeans style would you like to add to your wardrobe this year?

