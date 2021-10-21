Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Times celebs showed Dhoti pants can spark up a charm

Dhoti pants have long been playing the silent glam card. While sarees, shararas, and kurta suits slipped quickly into the frenzy zone, the former also has success stories to share. This Diwali, take an unconventional call you'd be thankful for and get ready to pay tribute to Dhotis that are a lot simpler, fun, and chic to pull off.

Celebrities aren’t new to the fashion game. They and their team are always on the trend hunt just like us. But, for us, life is a little easier because of these starlets who do not stop themselves from experimenting with everything under the style sky. They’ve found their liking to be in dhoti pants as well that look contemporary. May we do you a favour? Check this out.

Kriti Sanon is never too late for any ethnic-style party. Being a diva who follows the norms of going all-out fabulous, she was styled by Sukrito Grover in Anoli Shah’s three-piece set. The co-ords appeared via a crop top that had floral embroidery in gold which was teamed with matching and ultra-comfortable dhoti pants. A long floral printed cape with 3/4th sleeves accompanied this outfit along with red juttis and earrings.

Can’t do without a saree? Here’s a starlet who will show you how to sneakily fit it in (the fashion police won’t notice). Get that modern update and rock it like Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ami Patel opted for Payal Singhal’s pastel ensemble that featured a floral embroidered crop top and bore the saree drape which was attached to the Dhoti pants. Tassels and her stilettos got some drama along.

There’s no need to scramble through fashion look books when Alia Bhatt can teach you everything you need to know about fashion whether you want to channel the girl-next-door look or go for a glam doll one in a Ralph Lauren, there’s a lot to learn. For a Garba night, she chose to dress up in Tisha Saxena’s white ensemble. The details of love lie in her embroidered top and the churidar which was topped off with the pleated drape of a dhoti. Wear your earrings on and strappy heels, there’s no going wrong here.

With Shilpa Shetty as the guiding light of your desi style, there are everything fail-proof looks for you to look forward to. She chose Masaba Gupta’s creation that entailed a full-sleeved kurta top and matching dhoti pants that had zari borders. She finished her look with gold juttis, fingerings, a neck chain, and teardrop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut movie called for many awe moments just like the promotions that shot to pretty fame with a plethora of outfits. Tanya Ghavri put this look together for the actress who was dressed in Nikasha’s design that featured a floral printed halter-neck top and dhoti pants with panels that blended with her top. Her fishtail braid wasn’t the only one that perked up her look, equal credits to colourful chaandbalis, juttis, and bangles.

