Kriti Sanon to Karisma Kapoor: 3 Times celebs chose to wear sneakers with their traditional desi ensembles

Here are the top 3 times Bollywood divas picked out sneakers with their desi attires and made a statement. Check it out

Fashion has evolved a lot in the past few decades and one of the biggest testament of that is how women are ditching their uncomfortable heels for sneakers. There was a time when women wore corsets to cinch their waists and the same is the case with heels. They add height and accentuates the posture to make it look feminine. Now, gone are the days when women give a damn about any of this. Comfort is key and no matter what they are wearing (even desi attires), sneakers have now become their go-to and here’s proof

Kriti Sanon

One of the biggest advocates of wearing sneakers is Kriti Sanon. She loves her relaxed silhouettes and mini dresses and more than often styles it with a pair of kicks. The same is the case with desi attires where the actress not only picked out a pair of sneakers but also managed to add style elements that added a modern touch to the look.

Karisma Kapoor

The 90’s darling, Karisma Kapoor has definitely revamped her style. Now, looking at her wardrobe, she could literally give any and every millennial a run for their money. While baggy jeans and an oversized shirt is her go-to, her favourite obsession is a pair of crisp white sneakers. She tries to incorporate this comfy yet sporty pair in everything she wears and this silk shirt-shirt combo is enough proof.

Rhea Kapoor

Last but not the least, we have Rhea Kapoor who made headlines at sister, ’s weddings as she styled her embellished ivory and gold lehenga with a pair of black and white Nike kicks. This was definitely a statement in it’s own and we must say that when you have the lehenga, dupatta, jewellery and makeup to take care of, comfy shoes can be a life saviour.

