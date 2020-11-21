Kriti Sanon to Katrina Kaif: 3 Times celebs kept things simple and elegant in a silk saree

Celebs swear by their love for silk saree and here are three simple looks you can take style cues from! Check it out

Silk sarees are the new cool when it comes to dressing up for desi events. As much as we've loved our trendy concept sarees, we do circle back to the classics and an Indian woman's love for her silk classic cannot be challenged. So today, we're here with a few divas who swear by their love for simple and ethnic silk weaves to look their elegant best!

First up, we have Kriti Sanon who picked out a bright pink weave for her day out. The traditional nine-yard was surely elevated to a whole new level as she styled it with a rather modern blouse. She chose to let her saree do the talking as she paired it with a strapless blouse that added oomph to the look.

Moving on, we have none other than who is recently a little too inclined to her nine-yard. The actress put on a stunning display as she chose for a Rani pink simple silk weave. She styled it with dainty Indian Jewellery and with a flawless makeup and bouncy mane, she surely stole the show. Even you can pick out a silk saree from your mom's closet and make a statement like Katrina Kaif!

Lastly, we have Jonas who felt close to home as she rocked a gorgeous blue drape. The silk wonder was paired with a matching noodle-strapped blouse that perfectly complemented the look. She then let her hair down in soft waves while she stole the show with her neutral makeup and gorgeous smile.

Who do you think rocked the simple silk saree the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

