Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif to Khushi Kapoor: 5 Divas who rocked the corset dress trend

Corsets and bustiers have made a comeback in the fashion world and how! The corset trend now stands for empowerment, with women wearing it to show off or conceal their body on their own terms. Apart from corset tops, our Bollywood divas have also found a way to incorporate this trend into their dresses. Here are a few of our favourite looks.

Katrina Kaif

For Sooryavanshi promotions, Katrina stepped out in a blue corset-style gown by Prabal Gurung. The diva looked ravishing in the tie-dye gown with different shades of blue incorporated in it. The outfit featured a corset-style bodice tied up at her shoulders sans sleeves, and it bore cut-outs at the waist showing off her toned torso. For her accessories, Katrina Kaif picked out a statement blue ring and matching chandbali earrings to compliment her outfit.

Khushi Kapoor

For her 21st birthday bash, star kid, Khushi Kapoor picked out a trendy soft pink corset dress from House of CB as her birthday outfit. The satin midi dress featured a corset bodice that hugged her body and also featured a cowl neck and noodle strap sleeves. The midi dress then descended in a pencil fit that perfectly complemented her curves. She rounded off the look with a pair of hoop earrings and carried a floral print mini purse that came with a golden chain.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon managed to combine the neutral hue trend with the corset trend as she stepped out in a neutral-toned corset dress from House Of CB. Her neutral-hued dress was fabricated in satin and featured a sweetheart neckline with gathering details stitched in a mesh that was attached to the underwired cups. The straps gave a halter-neck effect and the corset bodice hugged her body in the most flattering way. Sanon went minimal with accessories as she chose studded fingerings and a delicate layered necklace.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi also opted for a bold pink blazer dress with corset detailing along the bodice from the brand, Polite Society. The hot pink number was given a flirty touch with its tailored, elongated bodice and cinched-in waist, which came with zip-up detailing. What made this corset blazer dress stand out even more were its structured shoulders, and its sharp blazer-style collar. Kapoor added a fun twist to the look by way of bejewelled chain link hoops.

Shraddha Kapoor

The ravishing Shraddha Kapoor looked radiant as ever as she made quite a statement in a neutral-toned dress by Reem Acra. The corseted dress flawlessly hugged her petite frame. It featured a strapless corset-type bodice that descended into a tulle skirt that added a feminine touch to the look. The dress was decked in intricate embroidery around the bust while a simple belt cinched her waist. She teamed the look with matching strappy heels and flower-shaped diamond earrings.

Which actress looked the best in a corset dress? Let us know in the comments below.

