Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif to Zendaya: 7 Divas who put us on a chocolatey high with gorgeous brown dresses

The vernacular of fashion has always been fun to understand. It's the one that sees change every season and if you were to ask us how to ease into summer trends, dresses are a must be it the mini or maxi, there are many ways to embrace these that are certified to butter up your eyes. Does your mood read, 'Go a little wild or chic'? Let us take you on a ride on how to be a slayer in brown dresses. This hue has been in the spotlight-owning position as per what we've concluded from celebrities' style archives and here are a few tips to get you sartorially ready.

Janhvi Kapoor

A retired mind of a fashionista will tell you bodycon dresses are a thing of the past. Look at us rooting for this dress that has us saying, 'Be still my heart' on repeat. Such is the oomph. The Roohi actress wore an Alexandre Vauthier ruched knee-length dress that featured a deep V-neckline, full sleeves, and a thigh-high slit. To style it up, she picked out criss-cross transparent strapped stilettos.

Kriti Sanon

The only kind of chocolate craze we'd love to revel in. The Bachchan Pandey actress clubbed the best of both winter and summer fashion into this chic look. She picked out a sleeveless mini body-hugging dress and topped it off with a sand brown sweater that had a twisted detail at the front. She kept it wholly stellar with a Fendi bag, flat footwear, and Channel sunnies.

Katrina Kaif

No stranger to making every ensemble look stunning, the Sooryavanshi actress looked beautiful in this date-ready satin maxi attire. Her full-sleeved dress came with a wrap-style design that was tied at the side. She kept it simple with ankle-strap stilettos and necklaces.

Tara Sutaria

Always up to a hot show, the Tadap actress went monochrome with a strappy mini dress that had a plunging neckline and bustier cups that featured contrast stitch detailing. Her body-hugging attire looked complete with mini arm candy, gold jewellery, and pointed-toe pumps.

Kim Kardashian

Name a dress that makes you look more put than a body-hugging number, we're waiting. If a party is on your mind, opt for this sleeveless latex dress to make a statement. The fashion and beauty mogul's complemented the maxi number with gloves, sparkly accessories, and snakeskin pointed-toe boots.

Zendaya

Always in the public eye for being a fashion queen. The Dune starlet chose a Giambattista Valli one-shoulder gown that can be worn to a night party. Her chiffon dress entailed multiple folds and sat flat on the floor with much elegance. The starlet's red-carpet look was prettied up with silver accessories.

Khushi Kapoor

Not a day without cut-outs in summer! Clad in a bodycon dress, this cocoa swirl printed one-shoulder mini dress from House of CB consisted of a cut-out detail at the neckline and a ruched skirt attached to it. Want to look date-ready in a jiffy? Style it with a mini black handbag and jewellery that matches.

