Kriti Sanon keeps it chic in a mustard yellow summer dress styled with this year's HOTTEST trend: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon stepped out to meet close friend and designer Manish Malhotra last evening and paired her mustard yellow dress with layered necklaces. Take a look!

Kriti Sanon is back with a bang! The actress who has been out and about recently, took some time out to meet up with close friend and designer Manish Malhotra last evening. Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharuccha were also present at the get-together as the group struck multiple poses in the pictures they shared on their social media handles, and seemed like they had a hoot together!

For this occasion, Kriti kept her look subtle yet stylish. The actress who loves her vibrant colours that enable her personality to shine through, picked out a mustard yellow high-low dress with a plunging neckline. The satin dress hugged her slender figure and bore oversized sleeves. Kriti styled this with matching yellow small block heels, a black and gold sling bag and layered gold necklaces - this season's hottest trend!

For her glam, Kriti kept it fresh with a dewy look, neutral-toned glossy lips and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner to complete her look.

We truly loved Kriti's look from head-to-toe. It complimented her light skin tone and made for an elegant yet fuss-free off-duty ensemble to sport this new year. To be honest, this also makes for the perfect house party outfit according to us, since it seems like we won't be heading out for some more time!

What are your thoughts on Kriti's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

