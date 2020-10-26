Kriti Sanon keeps it colourful and festive in a Sukriti and Aakriti lehenga: Yay or Nay?

The actress picked out a lovely colourful phulkari lehenga by the designer duo, that is just perfect for this festive season. Scroll below for a closer look!

If there is one actress who sends out happy and positive vibes with just her pictures, it has to be Kriti Sanon. The actress who has been keeping a low profile off late, stepped out recently to show off her latest outfit, which is the perfect pick for this festive season.

Put together by her stylist and designer Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon exuded major festive vibes in a colourful phulkari lehenga by Sukriti and Aakriti. She picked out the number to support the designer's latest collection that brings back the craft of phulkari to which a bohemian spin is then added.

Kriti Sanon picked out an outfit that is perfect for the festive season. Putting forward one of her most colourful and ethnic yet boho looks to date, Kriti's lehenga bore layers of different patterns in different colours and prints. Styled with a matching colourful blouse and an embroidered and embellished dupatta with tassel edges to it. She accessorised the look with heavy earrings and a matching ring to elevate the glam quotient.

Kriti's makeup matched the boho of her dress, we thought. Deep, pink eyeshadow highlighted her eyes while the rest of her face was clean. Her cropped locks were styled into loose waves to make for the perfect finishing touch.

We love Kriti's look from head to toe! What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :sukriti grover instagram

