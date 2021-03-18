Kriti Sanon keeps things fresh in a ruched neon midi dress as she steps out for a dinner date; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon goes down the neon route as she picks out a gorgeous midi dress for a night out. Check it out

Over the last few years, the Luka Chuppi actress, Kriti Sanon has been making quite a mark in the industry. While her work speaks for itself, it’s her fashion sensibilities that have us talking. From OTT desi avatars to chic off-duty looks, the actress surely knows her way around looking her absolute best every time she steps out and yesterday it proved to be no different.

The actress stepped out for a dinner date in the city and boy did she look fresh as ever. Keeping the summer trends in mind, Ms Sanon picked out a ruched midi dress for the night. The dress featured a one-shoulder neckline while hugging her curvy body like a glove. Instead of hemming right around her knees, she opted for a longer silhouette that cropped at her shin and which accentuated her already tall frame.

While the outfit spoke for itself, the actress styled it with a pair of black and white animal printed pointy pumps that served as a contrast. As far as her hair and makeup game was concerned, it was on point just like always. With bouncy messy waves brushing her back, she chose for a glowy neutral makeup look for the night.

We loved everything about the look except her choice of footwear. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

