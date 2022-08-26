Kriti Sanon in a Laith Maalouf animal print dress shows an ace bluesy edgy party look; Yay or Nay?

Nothing is permanent, we've had people preach this for years. But does this hold true for a dress? No trends in its ebb and flow state could push dresses to the dark corners of the fashion space. And, we must admit it's working all stylishly and is influencing us strongly. But be warned, today's reference is as spiffy as your mood board should rightly read. Of the many ways to say yes to blues, the dress donned by Kriti Sanon looks new and a little flashy, so shall we start it all from here?

Where there is a vibrant hue and an outfit, there's much to be celebrated. Dresses have a storied history and do it feel wrong to party in one more dress? It's not hard to see why a blue dress like this one here can stand out without a push and be the ultimate epitome of chicness. Celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover opted for some fun with the Laith Maalouf mini dress.

This body-hugging ensemble looked vamped up with animal print on it coloured in black. Its structured shoulder pads, a close neck, a ruffled tiered detail, full sleeves, and a flowy chiffon train are placed at the back. Nothing a dramatic element cannot do, this can be the easiest and most-charming move dresses could use to give it a green pass as the ideal fit for a party.

The Adipurush actress rocked this outfit with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps and sparkly jewellery which included mini earrings and rings. This cobalt blue dress's colour code was something that her eyeliner matched up with as well. Bright and beautiful, her matte makeup and ponytail looked well put.

A YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Liger promotional looks are sheer love at first sartorial sight with co-ords and desi outfits