  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kriti Sanon leaves the temperatures soaring as she poses around in a strappy dress by Nirmooha; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes quite the statement as she poses around in her new summer wardrobe and wet hair. Check it out
Mumbai
Kriti Sanon leaves the temperatures soaring as she poses around in a strappy dress by Nirmooha; Yay or Nay?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kriti Sanon has always been on top of her game when it comes to rocking some of the most stunning outfits. From mini skirts to sarees, the actress has proved that she can rock it all and she did trade her glamorous ensemble for comfy a comfy quarantine wardrobe, she’s back with a bang. She’s definitely making up for the lost summer of 2020 and raising the temperatures while at it. 

In a series of pictures shared by Sanon, she looks every bit stunning in gorgeous strappy dress by Nirmooha. The dress was a colourful one with abstract print all over. The strappy wonder showed enough skin while a thigh-high slit added more to the look. The actress showed off her gorgeous sun-tan in the photos while a wet-hair look added extra oomph. 

While the dress was a statement in it’s own, the makeup look spoke volumes. With a bronzed glow, a flawless base and a little definition around the eyes, Kriti surely looked every bit ravishing. The Luka Chuppi actress then accessorised the look with dainty rings that completed her look. 

We are absolute fans of the Kriti managed to leave the temperatures soaring and cannot wait to see more of her summer style. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like Kriti’s take on the summer wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion 

Also Read: Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: Solid coloured dresses are the new ‘IT’ trend for summer and it’s time you try it

Credits :instagram

You may like these
Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: Solid coloured dresses are the new ‘IT’ trend for summer and it’s time you try it
Kriti Sanon is the REIGNING queen of Boho chic looks; 6 Times struck a chord with her contemporary style
Kriti Sanon keeps things fresh in a ruched neon midi dress as she steps out for a dinner date; Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon does ethnic dressing right in an elegant blush pink Nachiket Barve number: Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon's distressed jeans and racer back black bodysuit make for an EPIC summer combination: Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon accessorises her head to toe blue airport look with LUXURY Louis Vuitton monogram bag: Yay or Nay?
Anonymous 2 hours ago

flat screen