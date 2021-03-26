Kriti Sanon leaves the temperatures soaring as she poses around in a strappy dress by Nirmooha; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes quite the statement as she poses around in her new summer wardrobe and wet hair. Check it out

Kriti Sanon has always been on top of her game when it comes to rocking some of the most stunning outfits. From mini skirts to sarees, the actress has proved that she can rock it all and she did trade her glamorous ensemble for comfy a comfy quarantine wardrobe, she’s back with a bang. She’s definitely making up for the lost summer of 2020 and raising the temperatures while at it.

In a series of pictures shared by Sanon, she looks every bit stunning in gorgeous strappy dress by Nirmooha. The dress was a colourful one with abstract print all over. The strappy wonder showed enough skin while a thigh-high slit added more to the look. The actress showed off her gorgeous sun-tan in the photos while a wet-hair look added extra oomph.

While the dress was a statement in it’s own, the makeup look spoke volumes. With a bronzed glow, a flawless base and a little definition around the eyes, Kriti surely looked every bit ravishing. The Luka Chuppi actress then accessorised the look with dainty rings that completed her look.

We are absolute fans of the Kriti managed to leave the temperatures soaring and cannot wait to see more of her summer style. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like Kriti’s take on the summer wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below.

