Kriti Sanon looks all comfortable and preppy in her shirt dress as she arrives at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Travelling in comfort is always our priority but, our celebs like to add style to it. Bollywood celebs always stand out in their outfits whenever spotted at the airports. Every day you get to see a new look way different from the other. Sometimes it feels like the airport is a runway, and everyone is parading off their styles. Whether it be Kiara Advani or our little star Taimur Ali Khan, everyone has their A-game when it comes to airport looks.

Kriti Sanon, last seen in the movie Mimi, has been an icon when it comes to her dressing style. She knows how to make a statement, whether it be a promotion of a movie or a party or at the airport. The Raabta actress loves to be comfortable in her style. Mostly, she is seen wearing dresses or joggers.

This time, Kriti was papped in a shirt dress, all comfortable and preppy. It was a checked shirt dress with shades of black, grey, white, and neon green at the shoulder pads and sleeves for the extra pop in the outfit. She layered it with a similar patterned shirt tied on her waist. This look was quite unique as she chose a print-on-print style but, with the same design.

She completed her look with some dainty gold jewellery and white fila sneakers. Well, the dress and the sneakers make a perfect comfortable OOTD look. She opted for neutral makeup, open hair and a black mask with gold detailing.

We absolutely loved her style and the way she carried this dress.

What do you think about the look? Do tell in the comments down below.

