Kriti Sanon looks all things classy and elegant in a brown Ralph Lauren outfit; YAY or NAY?

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks.

The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Raabta actress carries her outfits with utmost grace and charisma.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in a neutral look from the shelves of ace designer, Ralph Lauren. She managed to grab eyeballs as she posed in brown high-waisted, straight-cut cotton trousers decked in subtle white stripes. The Bachchan Pandey actress added a glam quotient to her otherwise formal pants by teaming them a shimmery strappy bronze top embellished with sparkly motifs and featuring a plunging neckline.

Ms. Sanon added a bit of an edge to her neutral look by teaming it with leopard printed open pointed-toe pyramid heels. Kriti kept it extremely elegant with her choice of accessories by opting for metallic bold hoop earrings and silver fingerings.

The Mimi actress pulled her tresses back into a neat low bun with a middle parting. She chose a subtle glam makeup look with a glossy base, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, smokey eyes, a dusty pink lip shade and tons of highlighter!

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s neutral brown look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

