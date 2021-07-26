Kriti Sanon looks breathtaking in a brown wrap style dress styled effortlessly: Yay or Nay?

Not one to settle for dull colours, Kriti Sanon has always has spunk and eclectic wave about her. The actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film over the last few weeks and has been spotted out and about the city looking chic.

From ripped jeans to boho dresses, the actress has time and again effortlessly pulled off everything thrown her way. When we chatted with her stylist Sukriti Grover, she had mentioned that Kriti is someone who is always open to experimenting and doesn't need too much of a push to try something new!

Giving us a brand new look on a brand new day, Kriti was all dressed up in a simple chocolatey brown wrap-style dress with a broad shoulder. The suede brown outfit was accessorised with a matching statement brown belt and peep-toe tie-up stilettos. Stylist Sukriti Grover kept her accessories basic with simple hoop earrings from Minerali and stacked up rings.

Coming to her glam, Kriti's go-to makeup artist Adrian Jacobs did full justice to the actress' blemish-free face. Over a dash of foundation, he matched the Housefull 4 star's eyeshadow with her outfit, with a dash of brown. Her pink lips bore some gloss and filled-in brows completed her makeup. For her hair, rather than letting it down like she has been doing all this while, Kriti pulled her locks up into a top knot with a few face-framing tendrils left loose.

We loved Kriti's styling and the seamless way in which her accessories blended with her outfit and makeup. What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

