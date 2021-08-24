Kriti Sanon looks every bit ethereal as she turns muse for Manish Malhotra and sets bridal trends; Yay or Nay?

Indian designers have always been a step ahead when it comes to making a statement in some of the most gorgeous traditional attires. Right from the embroideries to the veil, designers make the most of every traditional element while creating a bridal trousseau. Manish Malhotra is the latest designer to top this list as his new bridal collection featuring his new muse, Kriti Sanon takes the internet by storm.

In a series of pictures shared by the actress, she looks every bit ethereal in a classic red bridal lehenga. The traditional outfit is adorned with gold embroideries all over that gives the trousseau a regal look. With the fully embellished lehenga is a matching choli with a low-cut scoop neckline and half-sleeves. The embroidered choli and lehenga set in itself is a statement. But, taking things to another level, the actress’s bridal look is elevated with a red tulle veil pinned to her hair at the back. Keeping traditions alive once again, the embroidered veil covers her face making a statement.

Staying true to its bridal nature, a pair of long gold kaliras accompanied by a red and white chooda amps up her look. Brides, take cues! An Indian bridal look is always OTT and Kriti’s look proves to be no different. With a statement choker necklace, dangler earrings, maangtika and a nose pin, Sanon looks like the quintessential Indian bride. She also chose to go down the classic way with a smudged kohl look and a neutral lipstick which seems to be a favourite of every woman in this country. Inspite of so many elements fighting for attention, the bridal look in all is a show-stealer and Kriti seems to pull it off with the utmost grace and elegance.

