Kriti Sanon looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow gown by Bennu Sehgall: Yay or Nay?

Everyone loves to dress up fancy for an event. Who better than our Bollywood celebs can prove it. Whether it be a party, red carpet event, or even a wedding, they are always OTT. Their outfits are to take notes from. They can turn any outfit from plain to glam.

Well, our favourite actress always keeps it high with her outfit as well as looks. Kriti Sanon has impressed everyone with her charisma, and we are in awe. From her debut in Heropanti, she has changed a lot in terms of her style. Her simplicity is what people like. Her journey of fashion has taken many turns, and we are loving it.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti donned a pretty yellow gown, and she looked like a ray of sunshine. The outfit featured golden embroidered work on the front and back till the waist. The flowy gown is made of net fabric with layers of it. A bow to one shoulder with a net cape flowing from it to the back looked princess-like. The strappy dress had a deep cut back.

Kriti kept it simple with statement golden hoops matching the embroidery of the dress. She went for glam makeup with downturned eyes, contoured face, arched brows, and nude lips. Her half up half down hairstyle added an extra style to her whole look. Kriti styled her outfit with simple yet chic makeup and hairstyle and it is awe-inspiring.

We are in love with her look. What do you think about it?

