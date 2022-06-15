Kriti Sanon looks smashing cool in a cardigan and wide-legged pants styled with Dior's saddle bag; Yay or Nay?

We do not regret to inform you that cardigans are still in. Currently in a perplexed state of the weather, while few see summer in all of its fullness, the others have got the taste of monsoon rains already. But, when it comes to fashion, we'd love to stay and keep you set and that's how a chic cardigan was spotted yesterday and taken notes of. We've been well-versed with its magnificent potential in warming us up. Style lesson alert: Here's how Kriti Sanon had her fashion moment under the moon-lit sky.

The 31-year-old actress was photographed with the Adipurush team outside Om Raut's residence. Dapper boys like Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and others showed up in black. Kriti too brought a casual look forward in a corseted top with a slightly deep neckline. She teamed this with high-waisted cosmic latte beige trousers. Going out and about clad in straight or skinny-fit denim pants was so fun until you discovered these wide-legged bottoms, right? Goodbye, uncalled sweat.

For the ones sitting under the roofs of pouring rains or finding it a task to brave chilly nights, opt for a knitted ribbed cardigan with a knotted detail at the front. It's chic without a sign of discomfort. Like it? Now your summer outfit looks a lot like winter too. Kriti adores her Dior saddle bag, who wouldn't when it looks so classy? A few days ago she took the same handbag out to a salon but had it styled with a butterfly-printed strappy mini dress. Now it's another natty scene.

The Mimi actress rounded off her look with hoop earrings, a chain-link necklace, and another chain with a green pendant. She looked the coolest with sports shoes. Her hair was styled in the middle part, eyes defined with black kohl, and a brown nude lipstick looked well put.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Kiara Advani: 5 Divas who proved strapless blouses are major hits