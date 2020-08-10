Kriti Sanon loves all things mini and we have enough proof

Kriti Sanon and her love for mini dresses is inevitable and we have enough proof of it!

Whether you like to believe it or not, Bollywood celebrities have always been responsible for quite a lot of fashion trends becoming popular. In many cases, the Bollywood beauties' personal style statements have turned into a country-wide trend and the past is enough proof of it. Talking about personal style, Kriti Sanon is the lady in the block who makes sure a eyes are on her. She surely knows what suits her tall and lean frame and makes sure to put her toned legs always on the display. We are definitely not complaining as we're always the biggest advocate of dressing according to your body type and Kriti surely majors in that department!

The Panipat actress has the right idea behind making the most of her body type as she is often seen rocking some of the most stunning mini numbers. While we're a true fan of sarees on her, Sanon makes it a point to do full justice to her mini numbers and over the years, we've collected enough evidence!

No matter what the occasion, you know we can always count on Kriti to make a statement in her mini dresses. This sequined number by Deme definitely has our heart.

Moving on, we have this gorgeous mini wonder by Atsu that did manage to grab a lot of eyeballs.

Even on the red carpet, she wore a version of her mini dress that was accompanied by a long train at the back.

While mini creations are her favourite, she surely knows how to keep things trendy and this neon look proves us right!

Mini separates have also taken a major part of her closet and who are we to complain!

If you're looking for a Saturday night party look inspiration, Kriti seems to have got you covered! From fringe numbers to sequinned creations, she surely has it all!

We are quite the fan of all mini dresses Kriti owns and are waiting to see what more she has hidden in her closet!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

