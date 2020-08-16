  1. Home
Kriti Sanon LOVES white: How she rocked the colour in ruffle, pleated and desi outfits

Everybody has one favourite colour that they just cannot get enough of. Seems like Kriti Sanon's is white! 
Kriti Sanon has proved that she can ace literally any role. From Heropanti to Panipat, the actress has portrayed diverse characters on screen. Not just in films, the actress also looks glamorous off it. Be it promotional events or to run errands, Kriti looks chic no matter what. 
One thing the actress cannot seem to get enough of, is white outfits. She has sported them in every pattern and silhouette and looks radiant in them. Check it out! 

Sanon showed off her toned figure in a white ruffled crop top that she paired with an asymmetrical high-low shimmery skirt. Her bright pink lips added a pop of colour to her look. 

For an off-duty look, she opted for a simple crisp white shirt dress with graphic prints all over. She paired this with casual white sneakers and oversized dark mirror sunnies. 

For a promotional event, the actress opted for a head-to-toe monotone look with a simple white pleated shirt that she tucked into a pleated skirt. She layered this with a long, oversized shirt. Oxidised long necklaces made for a statement look. 

She also looked splendid in a white co-ord set with gold work on it. An asymmetrical white top with gold embroidery on it paired with skinny white leggings and deep, Burgundy lips made for an ultra-glam look. Completed with hoop earrings and slick-back hair, Kriti dressed to kill!

She seems to favour the gold and white combination! Sanon also looked stunning in a lavish white lehenga with gold work all over. Her hair was secured into a neat bun. Kohl-lined eyes, statement gold eating and flowers on her hair completed Sanon's look. 

Which of her white outfits do you like the best? Comment below and let us know. 

