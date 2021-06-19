Kriti Sanon makes all black look chic as she dresses up for the first time in a while; Yay or Nay?

After a long pandemic break, celebs are finally adapting to the ‘new normal’ in a chic way. Check it out

The pandemic had locked most of us up in our houses and no matter how many video call photoshoots and weddings we attended, it does not even come close to actually dressing up and going out. Now that things are finally getting back to the ‘new normal’ celebs are taking full advantage of this situation and going all out with the new chic wardrobe. While a lot of trends have come and gone in the past year and a half, Kriti Sanon is ensuring the world that classics will always remain classics.

In a few shots shared by her stylist, Sukriti Grover, Kriti manages to look extremely chic in an all-black ensemble. While all-black is a celeb favourite, the actress stuck to her personal style and picked out classic pieces. She chose a pair of high-waisted black pants that cropped right at her ankles and picked out a one-shouldered bodysuit to go with it. A silver buckle belt further cinched her waist and worked as an accent piece while a pair of matching silver hoops accessorised the look.

While the all-black outfit was enough to speak for itself, the Luka Chuppi actress stuck to a neutral palette for her makeup. Just a hint of definition around the eyes and a flawless base completed her glam. Her hair was left down in soft waves that flirted with the wind. She then completed the look with a pair of pointy black pumps that gave off major boss lady vibes.

Credits :instagram

