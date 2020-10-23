  1. Home
Kriti Sanon makes up for all lost airport looks as she steps out in colour blocked athleisure; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes a trendy statement at the airport with her colour-blocked outfit. Check it out
Mumbai
Kriti Sanon makes up for all lost airport looks as she steps out in colour blocked athleisure; Yay or Nay?Kriti Sanon makes up for all lost airport looks as she steps out in colour blocked athleisure; Yay or Nay?
Over the past few months, pajamas are all that we could think of and the same applies to most celebrities as well. Airport looks were far off from our minds and as much as we’d love playing dress-up at home, it was never the same. Now that things are slowly starting to get back to normal, celebrities are gaining back control of their old lives and well, AIRPORT LOOKS! As much as we think that they are overrated, we have definitely missed celebs making the most of their trendy wardrobe at the airport.  

Today we have Kriti Sanon who looks like she’s making up for all lost airport looks as she stepped out to board a flight at Mumbai airport. The actress looks every bit stunning as she chose a colour-blocked outfit. For the long travel ahead, she chose for a mini skirt and sports bra combo that was elevated with a mesh bodycon layered over it. Adding to the layers, the petite model added a long track jacket that bore bright shades of blue and perfectly colour-blocked the outfit. Adding to it, what stole the show was her pick of bright blue booties that perfectly matched the jacket. 

While the outfit gave a sporty, athleisure vibe, the boots elevated the look and added that extra bit of oomph. She accessorised her airport look with a side-shoulder bag by Balmain. The graphic details and the broad strap on the bag perfectly matched the vibe of her airport look. She then let her straight hair down and covered her makeup-free face with a black mask. (obviously, cause the pandemic!)

We are absolute fans of the look and definitely think that she made up for all lost ones! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

