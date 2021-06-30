Kriti Sanon makes an athletic statement in joggers & sports bra as she gets spotted in the city; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon rocks her athleisure wear in style as she gets spotted in the city. Check it out

The paparazzi culture is growing by the day which means that we get to spot celebrities out and about in the city more often than ever. While actresses are known to put their best foot forward on the red carpet, their street style is also something to admire. Today, we spotted the Luka Chuppi actress, Kriti Sanon, out in the city yet again and she did look her stylish best!

For her run to what seems like a gym, the actress stepped out in her athleisure wear and did manage to make the workout clothes look chic. She picked up a pair of bright pink Nike joggers that bore a high-waisted silhouette and styled it with a black sports bra that showed off her toned midriff. Miss Sanon then layered it with a black jacket and left it open. Matching the blacks on her outfit, the actress chose matching sneakers that gelled well with the sporty athleisure vibe.

Keeping up with the trends, the actress then styled the look with a custom-made black mask that featured her initial embellished on the side. She completed the look with a black mini shoulder bag and a pair of sunnies that covered her face.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kriti Sanon adds a pop of colour to her outfit & styles it with an EXPENSIVE Saint Laurent tote; Yay or Nay?

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×