Kriti Sanon makes a chic statement in her neutral airport look as she arrives in style; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon shows off a glamorous way to dress up at the airport. Check it out

This is the season of rocking prints and bright hues. But, when it comes to the 2021 summer trend, we have it all! While floral outfits and bright tones are the IT thing for summer, most fashion enthusiasts across the world are making sure to look their best in dirty browns (popularly known) and neutral tones. Beige is the colour of the season and it looks like Kriti Sanon is making the most of it!

While the paparazzi spotted Ms Sanon at the airport, she strutted out the lobby in pointy high-heeled pumps. While a pair of sneakers is her usual choice for travel, we love how the heels add a refreshing touch to her comfort clothing. Now, moving up to her clothes, the Luka Chuppi actress picked out a pair of high-waisted straight-cut pants and pulled up the hem in folds. She styled it with a matching white crocheted white sports bra that showed off her toned midriff. She then layered her outfit with an oversized beige jacket that bore a cut along one sleeve.

Matching her white and beige outfit, she picked out a neutral-toned mask that matched the look right. Adding to it, she accessorised the mask with a gold chain that added extra oomph to the look. A pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses rested on her head while her hair was left down in soft waves.

What are your thoughts about her neutral-toned airport look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut: Celebrities who stole the show with their polka dot sarees

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×