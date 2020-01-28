Kriti Sanon makes a chic statement in a polka print dress and yellow tinted shades: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon stepped out in a classic polka print dress which turns out to be the most perfect brunch outfit. Take a look!

Fashion is at its peak right now. From red carpet events to running out for an errand, our beloved Bollywood celebs are always on top of their fashion game. And that is exactly the reason why we look up to them for all our fashion muddles. Take Kriti Sanon for instance, the novice who marked her Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff has already showed us her fashion prowess. Be it a leather biker jacket or a saree with casual sneakers, she has done it all. Within such a small span of time, Kriti Sanon has managed to make her mark as a fashionista.

For this look, Kriti Sanon opted for an adorable polka print dress which fell right above her knee level. The dress had a knot detailing at the neck and the Panipat star pinched it in with a creamish white belt made of natural fibers. She slipped on a pair of neon green and black slingbacks and a pair of yellow tinted shades. She topped her look with silver hoops and effortless waves. What we couldn’t agree upon when it comes to this look is the choice of a creamish white natural fiber belt with a monochromatic polka dress. A faux white leather belt with a statement buckle would have made more sense if she wanted to pinch in her dress. While the yellow tinted shades were too 60s, the neon green slingbacks were too offbeat for the look and didn’t gel the look together at all.

For us the overall look was definitely a nay. If Kriti Sanon was going for a more retro vibe with classic polkas and yellow tinted shades, the neon green and black slingbacks surely brought the entire look down. The belt didn’t help the look too. What do you think about Kriti Sanon in a polka print dress? Comment below and let us know.

