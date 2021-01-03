Kriti Sanon makes a strong case for matching separates in a lavender Kanika Goyal outfit: Yay or Nay?

The actress was spotted at the airport keeping it casual in a matching separate set by Kanika Goyal, to commence work at the beginning of the year. Take a look!

Kriti Sanon rang in the new year with her close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra and gal pals Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, , Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuchha and more. A few weeks after returning from her shoot, the actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 and self-quarantined at home until she was tested negative. Now, she is back to getting her routine on track!

Seems like the actress has a packed schedule for she was spotted heading out of the city to commence work again! Keeping up with the tracksuit trend, Sara picked out separates by Kanika Goyal. Styled by her stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti looked simple yet stylish in the Fleeting Emotions lilac bralette paired with a cropped zipper hoodie and sweatpants in the same shade. A blue watch, white sneakers minimal makeup and her cropped hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed the Lukka Chuppi actress' fuss-free airport look. She carried her mask in her hand as she posed for the paparazzi.

Kriti is the third actress to rock a purple tracksuit to the airport and it definitely looks like a trend right now! Her contemporaries, Sara Ali Khan and picked out tracksuits in similar shades to wear to the airport before her.

We think Kriti is totally killing the look, bringing back airport-style which is the perfect mix of comfort and style. What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's airport look? Yay or Nay?

Credits :viral bhayani

