Kriti Sanon makes a strong case for white sneakers in a day and night look: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has seen multiple hits lately. From Lukka Chuppi to Housefull 4, she seems to be making the right moves when it comes to picking films. The actress has also been noticed not just for her on-screen performance, but also her fashion and style sense.

Yesterday, the actress stepped out in the city giving us two fun looks in different dresses. For her first outfit, Kriti picked a fun shirt dress in a pristine white shirt that featured funky prints in black on it. The dress showed off her long and toned legs. Simple white sneakers and mirror sunnies completed her look.

Opting for a no-makeup look, the actress just went for simple glossy pink lips and her hair pulled back into a ponytail with a center-parting.

The actress posed for the paps with her hands in her pockets, showing off her ootd.

Switching it up for the night, Sanon picked out yet another dress despite the chill! Getting on the blazer-dress bandwagon, Kriti opted for a shimmery silver oversized blazer dress. She rolled up the sleeves of the outfit and completed her look with a pop of colour in the form of a bright pink belt around her waist. White sneakers and chunky silver rings completed her look.

For her glam, the Lukka Chuppi actress went with a flawless base over which she opted for blush cheeks and pink lips. Loads of highlighter and her hair styled into tousled waves completed her look.

While we totally love her first look in the white shirt dress, we think the actress could have styled her blazer dress better. She could have done away with the bright pink belt and the outfit would have looked eons better, we think!

What are your thoughts? Which of the two looks do you like better? Comment below and let us know.

