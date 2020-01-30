Kriti Sanon makes an uber cool statement in her chic casuals; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes a chic statement in a pair of comfy beige pants and a white top. Check it out

Kriti Sanon has been one of the most talented actresses when it comes down to the younger lot and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has always been the one to leave the world gasping when it comes to her work and her past hits are enough proof of that! While the diva has clearly been aceing when it comes to her work front, she has also been making sure to turn heads when it comes to fashion. From red carpet ensembles to her promotional wardrobe, she has always been the one to make a statement.

Today, it was no different as the actress made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in an uber-cool ensemble. For the day out, the diva chose to keep it simple in a pair of chic beige pants that scream ‘comfort’. She styled it with a white tee that was carefully tucked in the high-waisted pair. What stole the show was the statement mesh sleeves that added that extra bit of oomph to the casual look.

The diva then opted to keep it simple and stepped out sans the makeup. Adding to it, she styled her long straight mane in a centre-part that was carefully tucked behind her ears. A pair of trendy black sunnies covered most of her face. A large black tote and classic white sneakers completed her look.

Except for the sleeves on top, we are absolute fans of her casual look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

