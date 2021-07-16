Kriti Sanon makes velvet and thigh high slit look glamorous as she plays dress up; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes the most of her stunning wardrobe as she takes her velvet outfit a notch higher. Check it out

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her new film, Mimi and while she’s at it, the actress is taking the world by a storm with her promotional wardrobe. Over the span of the last few days, the actress has made quite the statement when it comes to her outfit choices and we’re in awe. Right from trendy ensembles to bringing new things to the table with her makeup looks, the Luka Chuppi actress is killing it in the fashion department.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress picked out a full-sleeved bodycon dress with asymmetrical details. When someone says bodycon, the classic fit comes to mind but Kriti took things up a notch by picking out a velvet number. The bright royal blue creation featured a turtleneck accompanied by a full sleeve in one arm. The midi-length dress featured a thigh-high slit that added extra oomph to the look and showed off her long toned legs.

While the outfit in itself was a gorgeous one, the actress styled it with a pair of strappy heels in the same hue. Her hair and makeup game is always on point and today she lived up to that expectation by picking out a flawless base and pairing it with an electric blue eyeliner. What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

