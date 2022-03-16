Kriti Sanon is a monochrome beauty in Missguided's shirt & Nikita Karizma's vegan leather skirt: Yay or Nay?

No trendsetting style can ever replace what a white ensemble can bring. Spring is in full force and to have people talking about jazzy and breezy outfits is common but with all of the love igniting the need to jump on the summer fashion, we strongly stand by the view that every closet looks its chicest with more white ensembles. All heart-stealing hues and attires come and go, but here's the hue that is the most sought-after one.

Thinking of the risk an all-white getup can bring? Any sort of a stain can leave the obvious mark but that's secondary if all you can think of is how sexy it can be. A summer slay queen should be the one who dares to make a statement in sexy dresses and to take it to new and complementing heights to ensure you pick out a versatile outfit. Case in point? Kriti Sanon's latest look. The Bachchhan Paandey actress was styled by Sukriti Grover in everything stunning and ever-on-fleek, white.

Do you have this wardrobe staple, also known as, a white shirt? Here's a cool way to style the pristine number. Kriti's shirt by Missguided came with balloon sleeves and was teamed with not the go-to jeans but with Elle vegan leather underbust skirt by Nikita Karizma that costs approximately Rs. 22,428.07. This consisted of lace-up detail and seams which added more definition to the mini-ensemble. Can't be more ready for a date, yeah?

The starlet had her OOTD accessorised with gold hoop earrings, rings, and strappy white stilettos. With her hair tied into a low bun and her tendril left open on one side, we found ourselves a new favourite hairdo that works best in summer. Go for makeup that doesn't outshine your look but is beautiful enough to make people drool.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

