Kriti Sanon in a multicoloured sweatshirt and denim shorts is the definition of COOL; Yay or Nay?

Time and again, Bollywood celebs have flaunted their glamorous designer-filled wardrobe. From sarees to OTT gowns, we have seen it all and been floored. But what attracts us more is the casual off-duty style that makes them more relatable. And the recent one that caught our eyes was actor Kriti Sanon's style. Her ravishing gowns and bold mini dresses have enamoured us many times, but it's her girl-next-door persona that has got our attention.

Yesterday evening, Kriti was snapped in Mumbai going on about her daily life. Reflective of her glowing and vibrant personality, she was seen wearing a multicoloured cropped sweatshirt teaming up with her favourite denim shorts. The yellow sweatshirt featured blocks of green, baby pink, beige and red throughout and tucked the front of her top into her shorts. Now, what completes a casual-chic style? Denims of course. Her high waisted denim shorts flaunted her long and toned legs which she paired with grey sneakers from Asics.

Taking her usual route, she left her brunette tresses open. A flawless base, soft brown eyeshadow, perfectly arched eyebrows and kohl-rimmed eyes completed her off-duty look. Keeping the Covid norms in mind, she put on a black mask that covered the rest of her face. She styled with a pair of silver hoop earrings and rings.

What was concerning about her was her knee brace. She recently sustained a leg injury and the knee brace is supporting the injury to heal faster. We hope she recovers soon. Nevertheless, her style was on-point.

We are digging this look. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi takes to the streets in UBER COOL athleisure & Louis Vuitton backpack: Yay or Nay?