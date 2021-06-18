Kriti Sanon never fails to style up mini dresses like a trend setter and here’s how even you can do it

Are mini dresses your favourite? Here’s a list that will leave you scouting for more outfits to own.

An actress famed for her strong suit towards getting dressed up right, she can serve you up with tips every single day and you’ll love them all. Always the one to try something new in the name of sarees, ethnic fits, shimmery dresses, boho-inspired numbers, and more, her style stories are anything but mundane. If you would love to create the longest relationship with mini dresses, the Raabta star’s Instagram will keep you hooked with a pool of jaw-dropping pictures.

Time to recreate looks with all that’s on the deck beside you because the love for mini dresses is meant to soar high.

Pretty prints always have a charm of their own. Kriti proved it by donning a cold-shoulder tropical dress with ruffles. The mini A-line dress was paired with black mesh booties and golden accessories.

The Luka Chuppi actress opted for a strappy neon body con dress. The chic bralette lace details sure make room for a chic style. She clubbed it with a jacket and lace-up heels.

The finest star there exists. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress shone in a one-shoulder brown dress that was designed with white stars all over the dress. With a brown-hued leather belt and ankle-strap heels, fashion stylist Sukriti Grover wrapped the look.

The ritzy-looking royal blue dress is what you need to get you ready for a date night. Kriti wore a satin dress by Atsu Sekhose. It was detailed with a high neckline, bishop sleeves and a bow cinched at the waist with the same breathable fabric. She aced the look with red pointed-toe stilettos.

Make way for all the colours in the chart. The Luka Chuppi starlet is decked up in a V-neck dress by Malak El Ezzawy. The strapless mini dress featured a sweetheart neckline and colourful tassels spread all over. With lace-up black heels, she looked spiffy no doubt.

Which mini dress did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

