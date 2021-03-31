Kriti Sanon to Nora Fatehi - Bollywood leading ladies that made us drool over their pastel traditional wear

Give your traditional trousseau a modern twist by adding soft pastel tones just like our Bollywood divas.

Sorbet pastel tones have been an ongoing trend this wedding season! From the bride to the bridesmaids, all the ladies are going with a pastel toned traditional out much unlike the previous times. We recently spotted our Bollywood divas flaunting pastel pink traditional outfits and creating quite a storm. Pastel pink is definitely a must-have colour this wedding season! Pink is the colour of universal love of oneself and of others and hence, one can never have enough pink!

Adorned in a pastel pink saree, looked absolutely divine. The minimalism of the saree added royalty and grace to Kangana’s demeanour. Kangana decked the plain yet elegant saree with a heavy pearl necklace that further revved up the attire. This saree would make an amazing wear for a summer wedding as it gives a fresh daytime look.

Kriti Sanon pulled off the ethnic look with charm and comeliness in this pastel pink salwar suit. Decked with an exquisite floral design, this salwar suit looked extremely rich and classy. Kriti completed the look with minimal diamond earrings and a heavy ring. This outfit is perfect for a daytime mehendi or haldi ceremony.

Nora Fatehi looked right out of a fairytale in this alluring pastel pink embellished saree. The pre-pleated saree featured a Resham embroidered blouse that added an oomph factor to the attire. Nora kept it simple by accessorising the outfit with statement pearl earrings. This modish saree is a must-have for a cocktail or a reception party.

Newly wed Dia Mirza impressed us with her subtle yet impeccable look. This pastel pink salwar suit looked absolutely meticulous! Dia pulled this salwar suit off with an oxidised jewellery set and silver juttis. The intricate design and simplicity of this salwar suit adds on to the richness of the attire. This outfit would make quite a statement at a reception ceremony.

Our floral princess, Tara Sutaria looked magical in this pastel pink lehenga set. The outfit made for a perfect amalgamation between contemporary and traditional. The large floral prints and flare of the lehengas added a graceful charm. Tara decked the outfit with just a pair of long traditional earrings. This outfit makes a great wear for an intimate sangeet ceremony or a mehendi ceremony.

Which of these outfits would you like to flaunt this wedding season?

