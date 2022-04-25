Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a burgundy bustier mini dress from Oh Polly; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has been winning our hearts with her style for a while now! Though there have been equal shares of fashion wins and disappointments from her slide, we love the way she risks it and explores new looks without settling with her go-to staples. Yesterday, for a party night at Karan Johar’s house, Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a burgundy mini dress. Stars including Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the party. Kriti’s dapper look for the night in her chic dress definitely floored us. Here’s how she styled it up.

The Bachchhan Paandey actress’s Oh Polly number worth Rs 4875 featured a body-hugging silhouette with sensuous ruche details. The strapless mini dress in a high shine stretch jersey highlighted her curve and the draped cowl neckline enhanced her bust. With a discreet inbuilt corset to provide support and shaping, the burgundy dress was designed to confidently exude glamour for her party night. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti looked fabulous! She teamed the dress with dark black tie-up heels from Public desire and accessories minimally up with a crystal-encrusted choker necklace and matching silver rings. She painted her nails black, wore glam makeup featuring a matching pink eyeshadow, red glossy lips and completed her look with parted open hair in beachy waves.

Her party-ready number is also an elegant choice for dinner dates and clubbing. What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon’s strapless mini dress from Oh Polly; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments section below.

