Kriti Sanon paints the town red in an Indo Western ensemble and we can't keep calm; Yay or Nay?

Promotional events are just an occasion for actors to dress up in their favourite designer clothes. And our own Bollywood actors hardly leave any stone unturned to turn heads and grab eyeballs. They grace us with new, updated and experimental looks that light up our screens and give us some serious style inspos. And Kriti Sanon is the premier example of that. After serving us some stylish looks during the promotions of Mimi, Kriti is back again with a whole new promotional wardrobe.

Kriti's decent and graceful sense of fashion has won many hearts over the years along with her acting skills. After delivering back to back hits, Kriti is surely on a roll. Gearing up for her next release, Hum Do Hamare Do, co-starring Rajkumar Rao, Kriti was spotted out and about the town in a bright red outfit that consisted of a long top which she wore under and what seemed like a flared skirt. On one of her shoulders rested a dupatta that was neatly tucked into a belt bearing tassels. The high-neck top bore lace embroidery on the collar and tulle fabric along the hemline of the asymmetrical top.

Kriti styled her Indo-western wear with a pair of floral juttis and accessorised with diamond hoops and rings. Glowing skin, with her hair neatly parted from the centre into a low ponytail, she went for smokey eyes and a soft red lip. This monochromatic colour was a refreshing take on Kriti's part.

So what did you think of Kriti's look? A Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

