Kriti Sanon in a pastel yellow strappy top and printed denim pants is a casual look done right; Yay or Nay?

This monsoon is all about wholly covered jackets, excuse me while I correct myself. It's the cute tops season again because that's exactly what celebrities are rooting for. Thank you for a sweet, chic, and warm reminder, Kriti Sanon. With the rains giving an alert of its perpetual activity, looks like we've now found ways of joining the sunshine movement all over again. Back to taking over the fashion charts are yellow ensembles and the craze for denim.

Stick to the cuteness of the best of the best with this inspiration. Photographed with her mother, Geeta Sanon, Kriti rocked casuals which had her in a stylish outfit. The Bachchhan Paandey actress rocked a strappy pastel yellow top which had a scalloped neckline and stayed tucked-in. We adore the simplicity of this look reflected in the diamond-shaped blue printed jeans which had a slightly flared fit. Keep it comfortable or nothing, yes swear by it forever! Quick strolling or shopping for multiple hours, define style and ease with this look.

Kriti's OOTD also included grey sports shoes. We found this a little off here, doesn't seem to do the cut for us as the inclusion of too many colours can steal the outfit's limelight. The Mimi actress styled her look with her beige-brown canvas bag with a shoulder strap from Fendi which costs approximately Rs. 1.69 Lakh and also added in oversized tinted sunnies. Her hair was pulled back and styled into a middle part while the star's makeup was kept as basic as possible with a nude pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Celebs who brought the warmth with tie-dye printed sweatshirts